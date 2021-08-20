Williamsport, Pa. —When officers from the Old Lycoming Township Police Department arrived at a residence on Mill Lane, they observed damage to the front door.

According to an affidavit written by officer Brian Yoas, a witness at the home said a man forced his way into the residence and chocked her before leaving the area. Yoas said the man was identified as Joshua Doughlas Sabins, 23, of Montgomery.

Sabins allegedly argued with the victim after being picked up from drinking with friends. According to the report, the victim attempted to lock the front door when Sabins left to retrieve his keys.

When he noticed the door was being closed, Sabins allegedly forced his way into the residence, breaking the door frame in the process. The accuser told officers she ran upstairs, but Sabins grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground, according to the report.

Sabins allegedly told the victim, “I’m going to get my gun and shoot you and then shoot myself.”

The accuser told Yoas when Sabins realized the police were called he fled the area.

Sabins was charged with one count each of second-degree felony strangulation, first-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony criminal trespassing, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, and second-degree simple assault.

Judge Aaron Biichle gave Sabins an $85,000 monetary bail on Aug. 14 during a preliminary arraignment. Sabins was unable to post and will remain at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

Docket sheet