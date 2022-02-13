Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a victim with a gun during a domestic disturbance.

At 4:05 p.m. Feb. 13, Old Lycoming Twp. Police were dispatched to 2014 Zuni Lane for a report of a disturbance with a firearm involving a child custody issue. The 911 caller reported that Anthony Humphries, 30, of Williamsport, threatened them with a firearm and would not allow them to take Humphries’ girlfriend’s 6-year-old daughter with them following the disturbance, according to a release from Detective Sgt. Christopher Kriner.

When they attempted to take the child from Humphries, who was under the influence of drugs, he threatened to shoot them and racked the action of a pistol.

Police were called and Humphries refused to comply with police commands. Police talked with Humphries for approximately 45 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation and ensure the safety of the 6-year-old child inside the residence. Ultimately, Humphries surrendered to police without incident, according to the release.

Humphries was arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal mischief. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Old Lycoming Twp. Police received assistance from South Williamsport Police, Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Penn College Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Williamsport Bureau of Police Special Emergency Response Team, Lycoming County Hostage Negotiation Team, Old Lycoming and Loyalsock Twp. Fire Departments and EMS.