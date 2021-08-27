Berwick, Pa. —Officers in Berwick said a man told them his “family supported him” during an interview after a traffic stop yielded drugs and cash.

According to the report, the man, identified as Denzel Davon Martin, 28, of Nescopeck also told officers he was a “drug dealer” during an interview at the Berwick Police Department. Officers said Martin was under surveillance due to being wanted by PA State Parole.

Martin was observed leaving his residence at S Market Street in Berwick on Aug. 18, which prompted a traffic stop, according to officers. Authorities said as the vehicle was pulled over, Martin appeared to put something under the front passenger’s seat where he was located.

Martin was taken into custody as officers received consent from the driver to search the vehicle, according to the report. Authorities said they discovered 20 packets of fentanyl underneath the front passenger’s seat. According to the report, officers also discovered marijuana and cash.

Martin was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree felony flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Martin, who was on parole at the time of his arrest, was held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30.

Docket sheet