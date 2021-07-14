Bradford County, Pa. — As police were leaving the scene of an investigation, they noticed a man running from a trailer that appeared to be on fire.

Police combed the area and discovered the man, who they witnessed put a red can of gasoline behind a parked car near the residence. One of the officers said, “I think that trailer is on fire,” after leaving the previous investigation, according to an affidavit.

Once confronted, officers said the man, identified as Cody Ryan House, 32, of Monroeton, confessed to starting the fire.

House told police he attempted to get the occupants out of the trailer. When they didn’t come to the door, House allegedly lit the fire to make the occupants leave the residence.

House told officers he wanted to confront the occupant after an alleged assault that took place earlier in the evening.

Kyle Decker, 36, of Monroeton was charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he body-checked a man during an argument. According to the report, House said he believed Decker lived inside the trailer and wanted to confront him over the incident.

For his actions, House was charged with arson and possession of explosive material and held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. House will meet with Judge Fred Wheaton at the Bradford County Courthouse on July 21 for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

