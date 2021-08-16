Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with one count of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after probation officers discovered drugs and cash during a home visit.

Maureese Bowers-Barksdale, 37, was found to be in possession of 34 individual packages of crack, various packaging materials, and $1,070 in cash at his residence during the visit.

According to the report, the narcotics were not field tested at the scene due to officer safety concerns. Bowers-Barksdale is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet