Williamsport, Pa. — After his strangulation charges were withdrawn, a Williamsport man allegedly returned to the same residence with a gun.

In July, Jaleel Imir Campfield, 27, of Williamsport, was charged with two counts of second-degree strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to an affidavit of the July incident, Campfield was accused of covering a woman’s mouth and nose with a pillow. All charges in that case were later withdrawn, according to a court summary.

Late last month, Campfield returned to the same residence, slashing a woman’s tires, and threatening her with a firearm, according to officers.

Campfield allegedly flashed the weapon before running into a residence along the 600 block of Maple Street.

According to an affidavit, Campfield came out of the residence when officers arrived. The owner of the home consented to a search which turned up a loaded Smith & Wessen SD9 VE 9mm pistol registered to a relative of Campfield’s.

Campfield was charged with two felonies in first-degree possession of a firearm prohibited and third-degree firearm not to be carried without a license. He was also given first-degree misdemeanor possession of a weapon and simple assault.

According to a docket sheet, Campfield was unable to post $35,000 bail and will remain at the Lycoming County Prison until a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 11.

Docket sheet