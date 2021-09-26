Coal Township, Pa. —An officer with the Coal Township Police Department suffered a 2.5-inch laceration on his ankle after a man in custody threw a table at him.

According to patrolman Nathan Foust as he prepared arrest paperwork, Jose Ely Garcia became “irate” and started throwing and kicking items within his reach as he waited in a holding room. Garcia allegedly flipped a table and ripped a piece off it causing damage.

Foust said as officers attempted to control Garcia one was hit by a piece of the table to cause the laceration. Garcia allegedly spit on the back seat of a patrol car during transport to the Northumberland County Jail.

Garcia was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor institutional vandalism, and a summary charge of harassment. Garcia was given $5,000 unsecured bail for the incident.

A preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic is scheduled for Oct. 5.

