State College, Pa. —A nearly two-year saga ended in Centre County Court Tuesday as a 27-year-old Bellefonte man was found not guilty of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault. Both charges are felonies.

Maurice Mayes faced a two-day trial that began Monday, Aug. 30. The jury, whom Centre County District Attorney thanked for their service, found Mayes no guilty on both counts after a short deliberation.

Mayes was charged after a night of excessive drinking that ended at a co-worker’s apartment in State College. Mayes attempted to get the woman a cab, but the taxi company turned her down due to her level of intoxication.

According to an affidavit filed through Centre County Court, the woman, who was examined through a rape kit the next day, allegedly invited Mayes into her bedroom. The accuser said she could not remember anything from the night in question.

The woman told authorities she woke up in the morning without pants and underwear on. A public defender for Mayes pointed to inconsistencies in the woman’s story that conflicted with the later story of rape.

"The complainant in this case was not credible," Mayes' public defender Shannon M. Malone said. "She lied about several things during the investigation and trial, and I’m happy that the jury was able to see that my client finally has his life back after these false allegations."

Malone continued, "He can hold his head high, he can be there to watch his daughter grow up instead of sitting behind bars for something he didn’t do. We are both very pleased that the jury got it right."