Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man allegedly sold methamphetamine out of his house to a confidential informant at least three times in March.

Shane R. Spencer, 27, of Duke Street, now faces several felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

A confidential informant told a narcotics detective from the Snyder County District Attorney’s office that they could text Spencer to buy one gram of methamphetamine. The detective gave the informant $100 on March 1 and drove them to Northumberland where they were able to complete the transaction in Spencer’s basement, according to the affidavit.

A second sale occurred on March 4 when the informant texted Spencer and arranged to buy one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine from Spencer. Narcotics enforcement detectives gave the informant $200 and again drove them to Spencer’s where the transaction was conducted in his basement.

The third sale occurred on March 11 after the informant was given $200 and arranged to buy another one-eighth ounce of methamphetamine. Detectives drove the informant to Spencer’s residence and watched from afar as the two conducted the transaction on the rear porch, according to the affidavit.

Spencer was arrested on June 8 and arraigned by District Judge John H. Reed. Bail was set at $150,000 monetary.

