East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A vehicle owner in Northumberland County was presumably not happy when he found out the morning of August 27 that someone had left a smeary and smelly surprise on his trucks.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, an unknown suspect smeared feces on two trucks during the overnight hours of August 26 at 915 Carpenter Road, East Chillisquaque Township. Police estimate the damage occurred sometime between 11 p.m. August 26 and 8 a.m. August 27.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.