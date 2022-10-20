Watsontown, Pa. — A man impersonated a bail bondsman and swindled $9,000 out of victim in Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say the 81-year-old victim in Delaware Township gave the man the money on Oct. 7, believing that he was a bail bondsman. The suspect is described as being a tall white male, who was wearing black sunglasses, a light blue surgical mask, blue zip-up sweatshirt, fitted sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

