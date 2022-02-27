Williamsport, Pa. – A Northumberland County man was indicted in federal court on charges of production of child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Scott Eric Snyder, 50, produced child pornography on July 7, 2012 and July 13, 2013 in Northumberland County.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 30 years’ imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.