Charged_generic_NCPA_2021

Williamsport, Pa. – A Northumberland County man was indicted this week in federal court on one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

The indictment alleges that Joshua Reichenbach, 39, possessed a 9 mm handgun while prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the offense is life imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000

The investigation was conducted by agents of the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.