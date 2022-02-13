Williamsport, Pa. – A Northumberland County man was indicted this week in federal court on one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

The indictment alleges that Joshua Reichenbach, 39, possessed a 9 mm handgun while prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous criminal conviction, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for the offense is life imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000

The investigation was conducted by agents of the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.