DOJ logo new size.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged this week by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On June 15, Alex Santiago, 40, of Mt. Carmel allegedly was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Due to a previous felony conviction, Santiago is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!