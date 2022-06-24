Williamsport, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged this week by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
On June 15, Alex Santiago, 40, of Mt. Carmel allegedly was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Due to a previous felony conviction, Santiago is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.