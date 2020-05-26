Coal Township, Pa. – An older couple was scammed out of $5,250 last week after an unknown suspect called and pretended to be their grandson in need of help after a traffic accident.

According to the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office, the suspect called the Coal Township couple on May 20 posing as the grandson and said he had been in an accident in New York. He told the couple he then became involved in a physical altercation with the other driver and both men were arrested and jailed. The suspect used a New York phone number to call the couple.

The couple asked the suspect why his voice sounded different. He told the couple, who are in their 70s, that he suffered injuries to his lip and a broken nose which was affecting his speech.

A second person got on the phone and identified himself as Brian or Ryan Hart, who began to communicate with the couple on behalf of their grandson, the district attorney’s office said. The person initially spoke fluent English, but the victims later told police that some of his responses seemed to suggest he spoke more than one language.

Hart told the couple that bail was set for their grandson’s case and that he needed $5,250 to post bond. The couple initially hesitated to send the money and called their grandson, who had worked in New York, to see if this was a scam. The grandson did not answer his phone. The couple then realized jail officials would have taken his phone at the time if he was incarcerated.

The couple wired $5,250 using their local bank, despite a banking official advising them that this appeared to be a scam, according to the district attorney’s office. The couple reported that the second male, Hart, seemed polite, appeared genuinely concerned, and managed to earn their trust as the conversation evolved.

After sending the money, the couple contacted family members and learned their grandson was working locally and was not in New York.

The following day, the couple received 25 additional calls from the scammer in a two-hour period. They did not take any of those calls. In the last call made by the suspect, he left a message saying “Ha, ha, I got your money,” the district attorney’s office said.

Upon investigation, the district attorney’s office learned that most of the information used against them was publicly available on a Facebook page managed by one of the victims. The scammers likely used this account to acquire the victim’s phone numbers, names of relatives and to discover the term “pap,” which the grandson uses when addressing his grandfather.

The district attorney’s office reminds the public to exercise extreme caution when communicating on social media accounts. Avoid divulging private or confidential information scammers could use against you.

The grandkid scheme is a common one in the United States. This type of scam generally revolves around an arrest, accident, or detention scenario, all of which are emotionally charged events. The sense of urgency or danger associated with these events often cloud the judgment of family members responding to these calls.

The district attorney’s office advises if you receive one of these calls, take a few minutes to call other family members and ask them to assist you with determining the whereabouts of the person the scammer is calling about. You can also ask the caller a series of questions that only that particular family member could answer. Avoid asking questions which could be answered by a criminal who has examined your family’s social media accounts.