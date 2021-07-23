Northumberland, Pa. – Law enforcement officials discovered numerous sexual images of children Wed., July 21, on an electronic device, when a search warrant was executed at a Northumberland Borough man’s residence.

Wayne A. Lewis Jr., 41, of the 500 block of Orange St., now faces 200 third-degree felony charges each of child pornography, and disseminating photos/film of child sex acts, according to a release by Pennsylvania State Police in Milton.

Lewis was remanded to Northumberland County Jail on $150,000 monetary bail after arraignment by District Judge Michael Toomey.

Police proceeded in their obtainment of the search warrant after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a cloud-based account which was loading suspected files of child abuse material online.

The cloud-based account provided investigators with the illegal files; an email address; and an internet protocol (IP) address that allegedly belonged to Lewis.

Lewis’s device was seized for forensic examination. The examination showed that Lewis was, in fact, in possession of such material, according to the release by state police.

A preliminary hearing for Lewis is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Aug. 3., at Toomey’s office.

Several law enforcement organizations coordinated to build the case, including PSP Northeast Computer Crime Unit; police departments from Hazleton, West Hazleton; Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Williamsport; and district attorney offices in Lycoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties.

Docket Sheet