Shamokin, Pa. — A person, who neighbors said verbally threatened them several times, finally pushed residents over the edge when he allegedly yelled from a porch while holding a firearm.

Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko said he responded to a situation on Nov. 26 after being directed to a noise complaint near the 700 block of North Franklin Street. Siko met with the caller, who was shaking as they described a dangerous situation with a person.

According to Siko’s report, the witness has asked Travis Ray Perkins, 27, of Shamokin to turn down loud music. Perkins allegedly began screaming before retrieving a firearm from his home and threatening to kill people.

“She states, ‘he would shoot everyone especially the Mexican’ and then ran back into the home,” Siko wrote about the witness interview.

Officers said Perkins has an active PFA, excluding him from the property located on North Franklin Street. According to the affidavit, the PFA was issued on Jan. 10 of 2020. It expires on Nov. 13 of 2022.

Siko said Perkins fled the area but was discovered a short time later in the area of North First Street. A search of the residence on North Franklin Street turned up a Hatyfield 12-gauge shotgun.

Perkins is being held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail. Court records show he is facing several misdemeanors with the most serious grade being two first-degree offenses in terroristic threats and person not to possess firearms.

Perkins also faces charges of second-degree reckless endangering another person, third-degree disorderly conduct, marijuana possession, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. All are misdemeanors.

