Liberty Township, Pa. -- A 68-year-old Blanchard woman lost more than $2,000 in an Amazon scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lamar.

On May 20 around 9 a.m., the victim said they tried to call Amazon's customer service. "The victim called a fraudulent number and was scammed out of $2,011.90," wrote Officer Young in a police report.

The victim provided their bank account to an unknown actor, who then transferred the money from the account to two American Express gift cards.

"There is no solvability in this case," wrote Young.

"People have been receiving calls from 'Amazon' claiming there is a problem with their account," warned PSP Montoursville troopers earlier this year when multiple reports of similar Amazon scams were circulating. "Do not return the call and do not engage in a conversation with these people. Never give any personal information to anyone over the phone," they advised.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, one in three people who have reported a business impersonator scam said the scammer pretended to be from Amazon.

The FTC's consumer information website offers ways to avoid an Amazon impersonator scam:

Never call back an unknown number. Use the information on Amazon’s website and not a number listed in an unexpected email or text.

Don't pay for anything with a gift card. Gift cards are for gifts. If anyone asks you to pay with a gift card – or buy gift cards for anything other than a gift, it's a scam.

Don’t give remote access to someone who contacts you unexpectedly. This gives scammers easy access to your personal and financial information—like access to your bank accounts.

