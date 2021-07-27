Lewisburg, Pa. -- Union County will not seek the death penalty for homicide suspect Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., a truck driver from Dallas, Texas, who is accused of killing a woman in February and dumping her body off the side of Interstate 80.

Union County District Pete Johnson confirmed a decision was made not to seek capital punishment after Rollins waived his preliminary hearing in May.

Rollins, 29, also waived his formal arraignment at Union County Court of Common Pleas, which was originally scheduled for July 26.

The next step will be scheduling a pre-trial conference with Rollins and the Union County District Attorney. If an agreement or plea is not reached, Rollins will then have a pre-trial conference with Union County Judge Michael T. Hudock. If a plea or agreement is not reached at that point, his case will go to trial.

Rollins is being represented by Chief Public Defender in Union County, Brian Ulmer.

Rollins is accused of slaying former model Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, and allegedly leaving her body on an Interstate 80 ramp near Loganton in western Union County sometime overnight between Feb. 6 and 7, 2021.

Landrith’s body was found shortly before 7 a.m. Feb. 7 by a PennDOT worker at mile marker 199 near Mile Run.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Trooper Tyler Watson of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Landrith was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck, and chest inside the cab of Rollins’ tractor trailer truck.

Rollins was arrested by state police in Connecticut on Feb. 10 after investigators followed a paper trail to track the suspect down. Through receipts found in Landrith’s jacket, police were able to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

It is believed that Landrith had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

Rollins was extradited back to Pennsylvania on Feb. 23 where he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on charges of felony homicide and a misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse. Mensch denied bail with the reason being “criminal homicide and no ties to the community” according to court documents. Rollins has been committed to Union County Jail since then.

The maximum penalty for criminal homicide ranges from the death penalty to life in prison. The abuse of a corpse charge carries a punishment of up to 2 years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

