Athens, Pa. —Athens Borough Police issued charges against a woman, who they said struck another person with a baseball bat.

On Sept. 7, at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the evening, neighbors who spoke with police said they awoke to a woman hitting a vehicle with a bat in the parking lot. According to the report, a person attempted to intervene and was struck once in the ribs and again on the side of the head.

Mary Jane Pettit, 30, of Athens was identified as the person with the bat. She was charged with one count each of second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.

Pettit allegedly struck the vehicle several times before a woman approached her. Officers said a witness on scene had injuries consistent to being struck with a bat.

Pettit is being held at the Bradford County prison on $50,000 monetary bail as she awaits a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet