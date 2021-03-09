Williamsport, Pa. – Bail was denied for a Williamsport man accused by city police of raping a child over a seven year period.

Today a slew of new felonies were filed against John Paul Terry, 23, at his preliminary hearing by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

For the safety and protection of the community, Frey denied Terry's bail. Terry has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since March 2.

In a March 1 criminal complaint, Terry is accused by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Brittany Alexander of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child beginning when she was four years old.

Alexander alleges that Terry held the child "in a condition of involuntary servitude for the purpose of sexual conduct" and choked her if she did not obey him.

Terry allegedly threatened to harm the girl or her family members if she didn't engage in sexual conduct with him, according to the complaint.

Including the new charges added at today's preliminary hearing, Terry is charged with the following:

34 counts rape of child (F1)

33 counts of sexual assault (F2)

Three counts of rape forcible compulsion (F1)

Rape threat of forcible compulsion (F1)

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion (F1)

Six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child (F1)

Aggravated indecent assault without consent (F2)

Aggravated indecent assault - forcible compulsion (F2)

Aggravated indecent assault - threat of forcible compulsion (F2)

Unlawful restraint of minor/not parent - involuntary servitude

Strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck

Indecent assault without consent of other (M2)

Indecent assault forcible compulsion (M1)

2 counts Indecent assault person less than 13 years of age (F3)

Indecent exposure (M1)

Terroristic Threats with intent to terrorize another (M1)

Unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses (F1)

His next scheduled court appearances is a March 29 formal arraignment by Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.

Docket sheet