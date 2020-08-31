A Williamsport man allegedly raped an adult female who is unable to consent due to an intellectual disability, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Ernest L. Leonard Sr., 61, is accused of having anal and vaginal sex with the victim between May and June 2019 on High Street in Williamsport, according to Agent Brittany Alexander.

Alexander said Lycoming-Clinton Joinder Board employee Kathy Hepler interviewed Leonard first about the allegations.

Leonard allegedly stated, "If she (referring to [the victim]) is over the age of 18 and it's consensual, then why are we here."

According to the affidavit, Hepler told Leonard that the victim cannot give consent because she suffers from an intellectual disability and has the mentality of a 9-year-old.

Forensic interviewer Cheryl Moroz of the Children's Advocacy Center in Sunbury assisted with the investigation.

The victim described the alleged rapes to Cheryl Moroz as painful and that "she told Leonard to stop but he wouldn't," Alexander wrote.

"Cheryl asked [the victim] if she wanted to have sex with Leonard and she replied, 'No, he's too old for me,'" according to Alexander.

On Oct. 25, 2019, Dr. Richard Dowell evaluated the victim and determined that she meets the definition of a "person who is mentally disabled and therefore unable to consent," the affidavit stated.

Leonard allegedly agreed to undergo a polygraph test conducted by PSP Trooper Kevin Kearny at Williamsport City Hall on Jan. 31.

"During the initial interview phase prior to the administer[ing] of the Polygraph Examination, Leonard was asked if he ever had consensual sex with [the victim] which he initially responded no, but when asked again later paused and said 'hmm,'" Alexander wrote.

Police allegedly explained to Leonard that there's "a big difference" between consensual and forcible sex, but did not reveal to Leonard that a physician already determined the victim was incapable of consenting to any kind of sex.

"Leonard stated several times that he did not force himself on her or never had forcible sex with [the victim]," Alexander wrote.

Later in the interview, Leonard allegedly asked the trooper if the victim was able to give consent.

"Trooper Kearney explained that this was not his investigation but from what he understood [the victim] was unable to give consent to have sex," Alexander wrote. "Trooper Kearney explained to Leonard that they both know the difference between consensual sex and forcible to which Leonard stated, 'Like I said, it wasn't forcible.'"

The defendant then questioned the validity of the polygraph, asked for an attorney, and the interview concluded, according to Alexander.

Leonard was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with two felony counts each of rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Charges were approved by Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner

District Judge Jon E. Kemp denied bail for Leonard on Aug. 26 due to the nature of the offense.

Leonard was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Aug. 26. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey on Sept. 8.

