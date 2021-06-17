Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was denied bail after being deemed dangerous by Magisterial District Judge Christian Frey Wednesday afternoon.

Kiam Llamar Alford is accused of discharging several shots into a residence on Isabella Street in Williamsport on May 22.

After authorities conducted a month-long search, U.S. Marshals located Alford and returned him to Williamsport to face charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, first-degree felony burglary, and second-degree felony person not to possess a firearm, and second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.

According to Detective Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, on May 22 at approximately 2:06 a.m. Alford attempted to gain access to 1155 Isabella Street through the front door. Authorities said he had a firearm in his left hand the entire time he attempted to enter the residence.

According to the report, after Alford failed to breach the front door, he walked around to the northwest side of the residence. Authorities said it was at that time he allegedly fired several shots into the residence. Two people were in the home at the time.

Havens said he viewed video of the incident and recognized Alford. According to Havens, Alford was on State Parole for a drug delivery conviction and should not have been in possession of a firearm.

Alford is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison after his bail was denied. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 22.