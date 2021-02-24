Lewisburg, Pa. -- It's been 16 years and still no answers for the disappearance of Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar. It was a warm spring day on April 15, 2005, when Gricar, of Bellefonte, told his live-in girlfriend he was taking off work and going for a drive. Gricar headed down Route 192 to Lewisburg. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Gricar's red Mini Cooper was found in the parking lot of the Street of Shops antique mall two days later, locked with no keys inside. Gricar's cell phone, which was turned off, also was found in the Mini Cooper.

No one knows to this day what happened to the 59-year-old DA, who was getting ready to retire just eight months from the time of his disappearance.

What ensued after that was years of investigators following leads that led to dead ends, and plenty of theories on what happened to Gricar. Some think Gricar was a victim of foul play. Others believe he committed suicide. And some think he disappeared and started a new life elsewhere.

Former Montour County District Attorney Bob Buehner, wants to know what happened to his friend. He is quick to discount the theory that Gricar committed suicide.

"I spoke with Ray right before he went missing," Buehner said. "There was no way he was remotely suicidal at that time in 2005. He was getting ready to retire in a few months. He was planning trips across the country, was going to see his daughter in Seattle, Washington, and was going to visit national parks. He was going to enjoy himself after 35 years of being a prosecutor."

Buehner pointed out that Gricar had a stable relationship with his girlfriend at the time, Patty Fornicola, and he was financially sound.

One theory that came up early in the investigation was that Gricar threw himself off the bridge in Lewisburg. Buehner doesn't think that's plausible, as the water is too shallow. He also noted from his experience as a district attorney that most people who kill themselves want their bodies to be found so that their loved ones could have closure.

Buehner also doesn't believe the theory that Gricar disappeared to start a new life somewhere else. Gricar had a close relationship with his girlfriend and daughter. "He just wouldn't go somewhere like that without contacting them," Buehner said.

One of the issues with the investigation process over the 16 years is that "it's been in too many hands," according to Buehner. Pennsylvania State Police didn't head the investigation until 2014, and Buehner feels it should have been with them since day one.

Shortly after Fornicola reported Gricar missing the evening of April 15, Bellefonte Police Department and one detective took on the investigation. The police department had a staff of six to seven officers at the time, Buehner said. Investigators often had to drive 50 to 60 miles to Lewisburg and their resources were stretched thin, according to Buehner. Several years after the disappearance, Stacy Parks Miller, District Attorney for Centre County at the time, formed a task force for the case.

Although Buehner had mentioned to investigators several times over the years he had information to share, he was not interviewed until 2015. He mentioned the last conversation he had with Gricar, in which the two discussed Gricar's post-retirement travel plans.

The other piece of information Buehner shared with investigators was what he believes is a strong clue as to what happened. A state prison inmate had written to Buehner about his cellmate who was from Centre County. The cellmate told the inmate that he was involved in Gricar's disappearance in Lewisburg on April 15, 2005, and that Gricar had "ran afoul of a person who was in the witness protection program," Buehner said.

"They were aware of a man in the witness protection program in Centre County that Ray Gricar prosecuted and sent to prison," Buehner said of investigators. To the best of Buehner's knowledge, investigators had only done a cursory investigation of the inmate's claims.

Buehner considers the inmate to be a plausible source, as he became a star witness in a previous case in Schuylkill County in which he testified against his cellmate at that time. That cellmate had allegedly been plotting to kill the district attorney in Schuylkill County. Buehner only found out about this case after he researched it online. The inmate had never mentioned the case when he reached out to Buehner.

One item that could be key evidence to the case is Gricar's laptop. Not long after Gricar disappeared, it was discovered that his laptop was missing. It could not be located at his home or office. Two weeks later, the laptop was found in the Susquehanna River near the bridge off Route 45 in Lewisburg. The hard drive was missing at the time, only to be found a while later upstream under an abandoned railroad trestle. Investigators were not able to recover data from the hard drive.

Buehner said investigators at that time initially did not want to send the hard drive to a lab to attempt to recover the data. Then Centre County District Attorney, Michael Madeira, said he didn't want to use taxpayers money for this, according to Buehner.

He eventually gave in to pressure from the public and sent the laptop to the Kroll Ontrack lab in Minnesota, the same company that was able to retrieve data from the 2003 space shuttle Columbia disaster. Investigators were later informed the lab could not salvage anything from the hard drive. The sand and grit from the river bottom had worn the hard drive down.

The question comes up - why did Gricar take his laptop with him if he was taking a drive to Lewisburg? Was he meeting with someone? With no data recovered from the laptop, that leaves a large chunk of the puzzle missing.

Another missing piece of the puzzling case is the body -- a body was never found. A Centre County judge declared Gricar deceased in 2011. The body was reportedly discarded on game land outside of Lewisburg, according to reports from the account from the prisoner with whom Buehner was corresponding.

When asked if he believes someone was after his friend, Buehner quickly replied "Abosolutely. Yes."

The investigators for the case have largely been in Centre County for most of the past 16 years. Buehner pointed out that under Pennsylvania law, a case of this scope could have been sent to the state Attorney General's office. But Madeira never opted to forward the case there.

In the early days of the case, Buehner appealed to Tom Corbett, who was previously the state Attorney General. Corbett's office declined to take on the case. Corbett was running for governor at the time. Buehner thinks that Corbett was not interested because an unsolved case at his office would not have looked good for his campaign.

The case, which is classified as a missing person case, is still open. Trooper Christopher Fox, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview, said police continue to follow up on statements and leads as they receive them. Trooper Tyler Grube is the investigating officer.

“Until every stone is turned, the case will be open,” Fox said.

For now, Buehner said he will continue to advocate for his friend. He does not want the public to forget about this case.

"If someone can take out a sitting district attorney and law enforcement does very little to solve the case, what chance would you have if a loved one goes missing?" Buehner asked.

"All I want to know is what happened to my friend, Ray Gricar," Buehner said.

Anyone with information may contact Trooper Grube at (814)355-7545 or Trooper Martini from PSP Hollidaysburg at (814) 696-6100.