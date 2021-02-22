Lock Haven, Pa. – Fentanyl and marijuana were seized from the vehicle of a New York man tailgating on I-80 in Greene Township, state police allege.

Drug charges against Edward N. Klaiber, 39, of Jamaica, New York, recently were bound over for trail in Clinton County.

At a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9, Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs held all charges against Klaiber for court: one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one summary count of follow too closely.

The Clinton County District Attorney's Office said sate police found Klaiber in possession of approximately 11 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana on Dec. 7.

Around 1:50 p.m. that day, state police stopped Klaiber for allegedly tailgating on Interstate 80 in Greene Township, Clinton County.

Klaiber was confined to the Clinton County Correctional Facility on Dec. 7 before posting $75,000 monetary bail on Dec. 14.

Klaiber's formal arraignment is scheduled for March 29 in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

