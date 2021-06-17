Williamsport, Pa. — Authorities say a New York man charged with four counts of rape was charged with more felonies after being released on $150,000 monetary bail.

Casey Lewis Guyer, 37, of Little Falls, N.Y. was charged with corruption of minors, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and statutory sexual assault less than two weeks after posting bail for his previous case. All charges are felonies.

Guyer was also charged with two counts each of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and indecent exposure.

Related Reading: New York man charged with rape of Muncy teen

Guyer was charged in Feb. with a slew of felonies that included two counts of rape, four counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault.

Records show Guyer was held on $150,000 monetary bail but posted the amount on June 1.

On June 11, he was given $75,000 monetary bail for new charges brought against him.

According to the affidavit, on Feb. 10 of this year Guyer reached inside the pants of an accuser and grabbed his penis. The accuser told authorities a similar incident occurred in a bathroom at the same residence.

Troopers said an incident also occurred in the summer of 2020 when Guyer removed his pants and attempted to make the accuser sit on his lap. According to the report, the accuser was able to escape to another part of the home.