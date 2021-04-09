Towanda, Pa. – A New York state man was found guilty Tuesday in court on sexual assault charges for an incident that allegedly occurred with a minor child in a Bradford County hotel.

Nicholas Loucks, 26, of Addison, was charged with felony counts of sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, and corruption of minors.

Loucks allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old child on May 11 and 12, 2019 at Candlewood Suites Hotel in Athens Township. Loucks knew the accuser because he had a relationship with her mother at the time, according to a press release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s office.

The Athens Township Police Department investigated the case and filed charges in August 2019.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher prosecuted the case. A criminal jury trial was held Tuesday at Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.

The accuser, who is now 16, testified credibly and, at times, emotionally, according to the press release.

Loucks is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.