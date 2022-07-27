White Deer, Pa. — A man from Bronx, N.Y. topped speeds of 100 mph as he led state police on a pursuit on Interstate 80 in Union County while driving a stolen car.

Jose Angel Morel-Cruz, 23, caught the attention of police when he passed them the evening of July 20 in a white 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.

The heavily tinted windows caught the eye of Troopers Colton Killion of state police at Milton and Trooper Eric Dreisbach, who were patrolling at the time in the area of mile marker 209 in White Deer Township, according to the affidavit.

When the troopers attempted to pull over Morel-Cruz, he started fleeing in the westbound lanes. Morel-Cruz passed vehicles on the right shoulder at high speeds, at times reaching 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when Morel-Cruz's vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer. Morel-Cruz briefly resisted arrest before admitting to police he had marijuana in the vehicle. Police found two containers containing a small amount of marijuana in a bag near the right front passenger seat, Dreisbach wrote.

When police ran the vehicle's registration, they found it had been reported stolen by Suffolk County Police during November 2021.

Morel-Cruz was charged with felonies of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, receiving stolen property, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and related charges. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $25,000 monetary.

