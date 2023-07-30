Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a pair from New Jersey were charged after they found 45 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Danville.

Amanda Alcantara-Delacruz, 32, of Rosellepark, and Matthew Hoffman, 30, of Newark, were taken into custody after Trooper Hill pulled them over in a blue Audi Q3 shortly after 9:30 a.m. July 27 in Liberty Township. The pair had been traveling east on Interstate 80 when they committed multiple traffic violations near mile marker 217, troopers say.

Trooper Hill says they searched the vehicle after suspecting illegal activity and found the marijuana.

Alcantara-Delacruz and Hoffman were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

They were arraigned by District Judge William Wilt and committed to Montour County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 at Wilt's office.

Docket Sheet Alcantara-Delacruz

Docket Sheet Hoffman

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.