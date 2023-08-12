Scranton, Pa. — A New Jersey man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of passing counterfeit bills in several counties, including Lycoming and Columbia.

Brandon Williams, 35, of Mercer County in New Jersey, admitted to passing $280 in counterfeit bills at Walmart and $160 in counterfeit bills at Weis in Montoursville on April 23, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Williams attempted to pass additional counterfeit bills at the Dollar Tree in Bloomsburg, but was unsuccessful, according to a release. Williams also had previously used $1,400 in counterfeit bills at Michaels in Dickson City, Lackawanna County, as well as $750 at CVS Pharmacy in Scranton on April 20.

Williams entered his plea on Aug. 8 before U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

Williams could potentially face a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

