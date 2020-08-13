After allegedly using his skid steer to cut a portion of state forest road and dump it on public land, a New Jersey man was charged with agricultural vandalism in Centre County.

Joe K. Payne, Jr., 62, of Princeton, N.J., was arraigned by District Judge Thomas N. Jordan on Aug. 7 and released on his own recognizance.

Payne allegedly damaged Ingeleby Road in Haines Township on or about April 6, according to an affidavit DCNR/Bureau of Forestry Ranger Matthew D. Clark. The filing of charges was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Clark wrote.

Payne alleged defaced trees, removed boundary markers and encroached on public land, according to Clark.

"A confidential informant escorted me to a large pile of gravel and dirt dumped on the side of Ingeleby Road...He explained to me that Payne owned the residence across from the dump site and that he had taken his skid steer and carved a portion of the road and then dumped the debris on State Forest property," Clark said.

Clark said he observed a yellow skid steer parked in plain sight next to an unfinished structure about 40 feet from Payne's cabin.

Clark said he and Ranger R. Todd Martin found more evidence of possible illegal activity in the state forest on April 10.

On an old pathway near Lick Hollow Road, the foresters reportedly found a freshly made road about as wide as a skid steer leading the Payne property, causing "significant damage and destruction."

Payne allegedly defaced a large number of trees and boundary markers. Clark said some white boundary markers had been painted brown and others had been removed using a tool.

A survey by Assistant District Forester David Felix and Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Wenrick found the following damage:

32 boundary and witness tress defaced or painted over

49 total trees destroyed, all White Pines 1 to 4 inches diameter at breast height

New trail cut/pushed through with a machine (skid steer) 384 feet long by 6 feet wide.

Total monetary damages calculated at $835.63

Payne was charged with one misdemeanor count each of agricultural vandalism, damaging a survey marker to call boundary into question, and criminal mischief - damage property. He also was charged with two summary counts of violating rules on Commonwealth property.

Payne is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jordan on Aug. 19.