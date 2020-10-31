Milton, Pa. – A man allegedly attempted to steal coins from a change machine at a Northumberland County laundromat and was caught on surveillance video, state police reported.

Jacob Heverly, 27, of New Columbia, entered the laundromat at 5100 State Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township shortly after 3 a.m. Oct. 27, PSP Milton said.

According to state police, Heverly attempted to pick the lock of a coin change machine but was unsuccessful in obtaining any cash. He also broke a bathroom sink at the laundromat, police said. Damage is estimated to be $550.

The owner reported the incident to police the next morning and Heverly was identified on the laundromat’s surveillance video. Charges against Heverly are being filed at District Judge Michael Diehl’s office.

Two other individuals were present at the time of the incident and are being questioned by police. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Jennifer Bowers at (570) 524-2662.