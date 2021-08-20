Berwick, Pa. — Caseworkers with Children and Youth reported a four-year-old being alone outside a residence in Berwick on Aug. 9.

According to a report by Berwick Police officer Randy Gaugler, Jesse McDonough, 31, of Berwick was warned several times of the child being able to leave the residence. Gaugler said the most recent report stated a neighbor had discovered the child outside and returned it to McDonough.

On Aug. 10, officers said they spoke with McDonough, who allegedly admitted to the child leaving the home and being returned by a neighbor.

McDonough was charged with one count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. No bail is listed for McDonough, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

