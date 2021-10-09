Washington, D.C. -- Over the course of August and September, working in concert with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 1.8 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and arrested 810 drug traffickers in cities, suburbs, and rural communities spanning the United States.

The amount of deadly fentanyl-laced fake pills seized by DEA since August 3rd is enough to kill more than 700,000 Americans, the DEA reports.

On Aug. 3, 2021, DEA launched a nationwide law enforcement effort to address the alarming increase in the availability and lethality of fentanyl-laced fake pills. Fentanyl—in powder and pill form—is a significant U.S. public health threat that is killing tens of thousands of Americans, according to the DEA.

DEA issued a Public Safety Alert on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, warning the American public about the increasing availability of fake pills that are more deadly than ever before, and that are easy to purchase, widely available, and often contain deadly doses of fentanyl.

DEA also launched the One Pill Can Kill campaign to inform the American public of the dangers of fake prescription pills. The only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Any pills that do not meet this standard are unsafe and potentially deadly. For more information, visit DEA.Gov/onepill.

Report for Lycoming County

The Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling, Jr., reports current drug-related death rates in Lycoming County. Most deaths are linked to fentanyl, or in combination with cocaine, amphetamine, methadone or other prescription drugs, according to Kiessling.

Drug-related deaths appear lower this year than last. In 2020, the Coroner's office investigated 36 drug deaths; they have investigated 15 so far in 2021. The average age of death is 40; the youngest is 19, the oldest 60.

"Fortunately it looks like the number of drug deaths may be less this year than in 2020 but we tend to see an increase during the holiday season," said Kiessling.