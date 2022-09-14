Williamsport, Pa. — Someone stole 29 oxycodone pills last month from a nursing home in Lycoming County.

State police at Montoursville say the theft occurred at some point between 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Aug. 29 at Manor Care on Leader Drive in Williamsport.

Trooper Arnold says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.

