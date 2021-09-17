Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit charged a man with two felonies after two controlled purchases of cocaine through a confidential informant.

On July 21 and 27, detectives said they arranged for the purchase of cocaine through a man only identified as “TJ” in the affidavit of probable cause. According to the report, the confidential informant then met with Corey Anthony Ringkamp, 33, of Wynote and exchanged money for the narcotics.

On July 21, detectives met with Ringkamp in an area near Tucker Street in Williamsport. Ringkamp was allegedly filmed as he completed a hand-to-hand deal for $200 in exchange for cocaine. Ringkamp was then seen entering a vehicle detectives said was registered in his name.

On July 27, detectives said another deal was completed as Ringkamp exchanged $200 for cocaine with the confidential informant. Detectives said after the deal was completed, Ringkamp’s vehicle was pulled over.

Ringkamp was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. Ringkamp is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

