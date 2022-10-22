Auto Zone in Mansfield exterior _ 2022
Image courtesy of Yelp

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County.

Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.