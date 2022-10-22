Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County.

Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.