"Yeah man, I'm on the best mushrooms I've ever eaten."

That's the alleged response of Tyler C. Rossi, 25, of Albany, N.Y., when police asked if he was under the influence of drugs at a local Sheetz.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Kristopher Caster responded to the report of an intoxicated man bothering customers at Sheetz, 105 Maynard St., around 1:51 a.m. on July 11.

"On arrival, a shirtless man was leaning against the north side of the building," Caster wrote.

Sheetz security personnel "stated that he had been there for hours and hadn't purchased anything. He was asked to leave several times," Caster said.

Rossi allegedly was perspiring profusely and had red glossy eyes, according to police.

"When asked if he had drank any alcohol or used any drugs he said, 'Yeah man, I'm on the best mushrooms I've ever eaten,'" Caster wrote.

According to Caster, Rossi said he was in town from New York state "to buy drugs."

Police claim Rossi said he had nowhere to stay that night.

"Rossi was warned about his behavior repeatedly and given several chances," Caster wrote. "He stated that he doesn't care, he just wants to get drunk and high."

Rossi was arraigned by District Judge Jon E. Kemp and held for court on one third degree misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and defiant trespass, and one summary count of public intoxication.

Kemp set Rossi's bail at $30,000 straight bail. He is not eligible for supervision or intensive supervised bail, according to court records.

Rossi was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on July 11.