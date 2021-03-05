Muncy, Pa. – State police in Montoursville said they approached a residence in Muncy Township after a caller reported an attempted child abduction behind the Turkey Hill.

Officers said the caller identified a vehicle that allegedly attempted to abduct a child as a black sporty passenger car.

According to the report, the vehicle was discovered at a nearby residence in the area. Officers said they spoke with a person at the home, who was identified as Jonathan Michael Kula, 24, of Pennsdale.

According to the report, Kula admitted to having a conversation with a female juvenile through the social media platform SnapChat.

Kula allegedly admitted to officers the conversation had “went downhill” and got very sexual in nature, officers said.

Kula told officers he was at the Turkey Hill to “meet a friend.” Kula admitted to speaking with a juvenile at the Turkey Hill. He also told officers that as he contacted the juvenile, another man came up to the car and repeatedly punched him.

Kula told officers he allegedly her a woman yell, “I’ve got a gun” as he attempted to leave the area.

Officers returned to the area of the alleged incident and spoke with the caller, who was identified as Alyssa Mae Fuller, 28, of Muncy.

According to the report, Fuller admitted to knowing Kula and the juvenile had spoken through a social media app. Officers said she told them, “I just didn’t give you all the information and I should have.”

Fuller told officers she wanted to “confront” the man after she discovered he was speaking with a juvenile over the internet.

Officers asked about the firearm and Fuller allegedly told them it was to “scare” the person meeting the juvenile. Records show Fuller does have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Kula was charged with two second-degree felonies of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act and unlawful contact with a minor, a third-degree felony of criminal use of communication facility, a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors, and a summary offense of harassment.

Kula is scheduled for a hearing on June 4 with Judge Marc F. Lovecchio, according to court records.

Fuller was charged with six second-degree misdemeanors that ranged from two counts of simple assault, one count of a false report, and one count of obstruction, hinder prosecution, and conspiracy. She was also charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of criminal mischief and a first-degree misdemeanor of corruption of minors.

Court records show Fuller is scheduled to appear before Judge Jon Edward Kemp on April 9.