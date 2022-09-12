Assault charges
Canva

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. 

State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made  contact with each other.  Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. 

Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. 

Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. 

Docket Sheet

