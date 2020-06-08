A Muncy mother allegedly failed to supervise her child while high on drugs, resulting in the child's death. One physician suggested the child was "uncared for to such an extent that she had an extremely high fever," according to state police.

Demsey M. Long, 20, of Old Glade Run Road, Muncy, was committed to Lycoming County Prison today in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. Long is being held on one count of first degree felony endangering the welfare of children.

"I believe the continuous course of illegal drug use throughout Long's pregnancy, which continued into [the victim's] first few months alive shows an obvious lack of care and neglect, which contributed to [the victim's] death," state police at Montoursville Trooper Matthew Miller wrote in an affidavit filed today.

The child was three months and nine days old, according to the police report. The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy report and blood toxicology results were still pending Monday, Miller said.

Long discovered her child non-responsive with a blanket wrapped around her head and neck in a bassinet in the bedroom on the morning of April 19, according to the affidavit.

The child was swaddled and laying on her back in a bassinet with approximately 8-12 inches of soft fuzzy blankets, according to the affidavit.

The child's grandmother was at the scene that morning and described the bedroom to police as "too warm," "super warm," and "hot." She said Long borrowed a space heater from her the night before because her heating oil was depleted, according to police.

"[The child's grandmother] claimed there was a blanket covering the open doorway to prevent the heat from escaping the bedroom," Miller wrote.

One hour after discovery, the child's internal temperature was 104 degrees; one hour and thirty minutes later, it was 102 degrees, according to police.

A search warrant for Long's blood toxicity revealed she was under the influence amphetamine, methamphetamine, and marijuana on the day of her child's death.

Two days prior, Long allegedly sent a Facebook message that stated, "Sorry I'm high as balls," police said.

Shortly before Long received the child from her biological father on April 18, Long sent a Facebook message to a third party that said, "I haven't slept in a good 2 and a half days," according to investigators.

The baby's father told police she was healthy before custody was exchanged to Long.

Long told police that she hadn't done Methamphetamine since May of 2019. She reportedly said she smokes marijuana occasionally but not while caring for her child.

While serving a warrant on Long's residence, one trooper descried an "'unusual amount of heat' to the point where he unplugged the electric heaters for safety reasons," Miller said.

"There is probable cause that [the victim] was unattended and uncared for to such an extent that she had an extremely high fever," Miller wrote.

When interviewed by police, Long claimed the heater's temperature setting was on low when she and her daughter went to sleep in her room around 10 or 11 p.m. on April 18.

The child reportedly woke around 1 or 2 a.m. on April 19 and fought sleep. Long described herself as "so tired" while playing with the child in the living room until approximately 4 or 5 a.m., when she put the child to bed a second time, according to the affidavit. Long then reportedly fell asleep on the couch.

"Long originally related she woke up on 4/19/20 around 0930 or 1000 hours and had a 'gut feeling' [the child] suffocated herself and went to check on her. She explained she made no contact with anyone including text message or phone calls before/after discovering [the child]. She did not call 911," Miller wrote.

Long explained "she did not feel responsible for what happened to [the child]," Miller wrote.

An investigator would later find that Long called her sister via Facetime around 11 a.m. that morning.

"Both [Long and her sister] lied to investigators about several details regarding the morning in question," Miller wrote.

In a fatality review meeting, one physician noted that "elevated body temperature is not a characteristic of asphyxiation."

Bongs, pipes, razor blades, and pills were seized from Long's home on the day of the child's death, according to Miller.