Muncy, Pa. – A Muncy man is accused of trying to ram a vehicle off the road during a "rolling domestic," state police at Montoursville reported.

Andrew T. Alexander, 42, recently was charged with felony aggravated assault for a Sept. 10 incident on Route 180 Eastbound near the Muncy-Hughesville exit.

A woman called for help around noon and reported that Alexander was trying to ram the vehicle she was riding in off the road, Trooper Christopher Sulitka wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman reported that Alexander "was driving close to her, pulling up next to her and telling her to pull over, and driving his vehicle as if he were going to ram them off the road," Sulitka wrote.

The female was one of three individuals in the rammed vehicle, police said.

The male driver of the rammed vehicle told police that the front left of Alexander's vehicle struck his vehicle's right rear, causing him to swerve.

"[The driver] related that he was able to correct his vehicle and stop it from crashing," Sulitka said.

Sulitka said that he interviewed "an unbiased witness, who is known, who related that they observed the actions of the defendant through her rear and side mirror while driving, and stopped to assist."

In addition to one count of felony aggravated assault, Alexander was charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle.

Andrew Alexander also was charged with one summary count each of following too closely, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to stop and render aid.

Alexander was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on Sept. 11 in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

