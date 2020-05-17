A Muncy man was sentenced to two to five years in state prison for grabbing a police officer's taser and deploying it against him in Wolf Township last March.

Brandon L. Confer, 29, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, disarming law enforcement and criminal trespass before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on May 8. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest and two misdemeanor counts of theft.

Confer was sentenced to an aggregate state prison term of two to five years, $100 restitution, mental health or substance abuse treatment, and must obtain his GED, according to court records. He will receive credit for time served from March 7, 2019 to May 8, 2020.

State police at Montoursville responded to the area of Boak Avenue in Wolf Township for the report of a burglary around 7 a.m. on March 7, 2019. It was determined that Confer was the actor, according to an affidavit by Trooper Michael Buynak.

Around 11 a.m. that morning, employees at McDonald's on Route 405 in Wolf Township contacted police about a person refusing to leave the restaurant. Buynak responded and identified Confer, who reportedly fled when he saw police.

Buynak gave chase and attempted to arrest Confer for burglary but Confer resisted, according to the affidavit.

Buynak said he drew his taser but did not deploy it as he continued to give Confer verbal commands. Confer pretended to comply but grabbed the taser, causing it to deploy and strike Buynak in the ear and shoulder. He then drew a knife and threatened Buynak with it, according to the affidavit.

Police said Confer fled with the knife onto Elm Drive, where he broke into a second home to hide. He was taken into custody there with the help of Hughesville Borough Police Department's K-9 unit.

Confer has been held in the Lycoming County Prison without bail since May 8, 2019, according to his docket sheet.

