A Muncy man is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine with his child and an unlicensed pistol in the vehicle, state police at Montoursville reported.

Seth M. Depasqua, 40, was held for court on one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license and other charges after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jon E. Kemp on June 5.

Trooper Brian Moore said police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, on March 22 at 9:09 a.m. for the report of a single vehicle crash with no injuries.

Depasqua and his seven-year-old child were in the back of an ambulance when police arrived.

The child was in the car with Depasqua at the time of the crash, Moore said.

"Depasqua related that he was on his way to Milton for a flea market and then to get his prescription of methadone in Watsontown," Moore said.

When asked what happened, Depasqua reportedly told Moore that he looked down at his tablet to see what time it was and when he looked up, he was leaving the roadway.

"During my interview with Depasqua, he asked if I could take him to Watsontown to get his methadone. I replied no one was leaving the crash site until my investigation was over," Moore said.

Depasqua was arrested for driving under the influence after failing several field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.

Depasqua had "glassy, bloodshot eyes and his speech was slow and slurred," Moore said.

Toxicology results for Depasqua were positive for cocaine, Benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite), methadone, and EDDP (a methadone metabolite), according to the affdavit.

Inside Depasqua's vehicle, police reportedly recovered a black UZI pistol with a fully loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber.

Depasqua was not licensed to carry the pistol, which contained a total of 19 bullets, according to Moore.

At one point, Depasqua allegedly made "an excited utterance statement saying, this is not for the little guy, but I did cocaine," Moore said.

In addition to the firearm charge, Depasqua also was charged with one first degree misdemeanor count each of endangering the welfare of children, DUI - impaired ability and DUI - controlled substance.

Depasqua also faces summary traffic charges.

His bail was set at $35,000 unsecured on May 22.

