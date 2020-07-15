After allegedly photographing a child in the bathroom, a Muncy man was charged with felony sexual abuse of children, according to state police.

Montoursville Trooper Brian Siebert said Wayne F. Benson, 43, used his iPhone and Apple iWatch to capture images of a 13-year-old female using a private bathroom.

The child reportedly noticed repeated flashing coming from a closet across from a bathroom around 10 p.m. on June 23.

"She went to the closet to see what the flashing was. She saw it was [Benson's] cellular telephone," Siebert wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

When the child looked at the phone, she allegedly saw pictures of her going to the bathroom, Siebert said.

"She was scared and deleted the pictures because she didn't want Benson seeing them," Siebert wrote. "She went back into the bathroom and deleted the pictures from the recently deleted box of the cellular telephone because she was scared."

A third party reportedly pulled the cellular telephone out of the clothes in the bathroom closet and recovered a picture from it.

"The photograph was of Benson in the bathroom looking into the camera of his Apple iPhone while taking a photograph of himself using his Apple watch," Siebert wrote.

Benson spent time in the psychiatric ward on an involuntary 302 commitment prior to being arraigned on the charges, according to court documents.

In addition to sexual abuse of children, Benson was charged with one felony count each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of obscene/sexual material - public display, and one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

Benson has no prior criminal record, court records show.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp set Benson's bail at $200,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment on June 2.

Kemp chose that bail for Benson because the "nature of charges would pose a threat to society," according to court documents.

Benson was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.