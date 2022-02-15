Muncy, Pa. – A man who allegedly had sexual contact with a child has been charged with felonies of sexual assault.

Dennis E. Vanness, 18, of Muncy, is facing felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual contact with a minor, sexual assault, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with minor, and incest for the alleged incident that occurred in November 2021 at his home.

Officials began investigating after receiving a Childline report on Dec. 7 that Vanness had inappropriately touched a child with his genitals, according to the arrest affidavit.

The child, who was six at the time, completed a forensic interview and said Vanness did something to her while she was in his bedroom. The child reportedly was told by Vanness not to tell anyone about the incident.

On Feb. 8, Vanness was brought into the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Montoursville for questioning. Vanness admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child and said he also had inappropriate contact with her in 2019, according to the affidavit.

Vanness was arraigned by District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office. Bail was set at $75,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

