Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A formal arraignment is set for Monday in the case of a Muncy man accused of causing a sinus fracture to a woman during a DUI crash.

In a Nov. 4 criminal complaint, state police at Montoursville Trooper Michael Adams said Aaron J. Crawford, 39, crashed a white GMC Sierra into another vehicle near Hull's Landing in Muncy Creek Township on Aug. 24.

Security footage from Hull's Landing reportedly shows the Sierra driving through a steady red light from PA-442 North onto PA-405 South before striking a red Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection.

Adams said that a witness at the scene told him Crawford, the only adult male involved with the crash, was driving the white GMC Sierra.

Crawford allegedly was uncooperative with ambulance and hospital staff, calling one nurse a "c–" and another staff member a racial slur, according to Adams.

Crawford refused to submit to the chemical testing of his blood, but a warrant was granted for it by on-call Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon, Adams wrote.

Crawford's blood sample came back positive for Lorazepam, THC, and a blood alcohol content of 0.195%, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman in the Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained a concussion and a right zygomatic maxillary sinus fracture resulting from the crash, Adams said.

Crawford's charges include one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, three misdemeanor counts each of DUI and recklessly endangering another person, and summary traffic offenses.

Crawford's bail was set at $25,000 unsecured. He's scheduled for a formal arraignment by Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Nov. 30.

Docket sheet