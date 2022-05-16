Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man who was charged for breaking into a residence last month has racked up charges once again for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Benjamin L. Fulger, 18, along with co-defendant Dennis E. VanNess, 18, also of Muncy, is accused of taking the Kawasawki motorcycle from a property on E. Water Street.

Fulger also is accused of breaking into a residence on April 24 on Angletown Road in Muncy Creek Township, where he allegedly got into bed with a young girl. Fulger is now serving time in Lycoming County Prison for the burglary incident.

Police say Fulger saw the motorcycle parked in front of the garage of the residence the evening of April 21 with the key in it. Fulger and VanNess then removed the motorcycle and took turns pushing it until they got to the woods near the soccer field on East Mechanic Street. The men then left the motorcycle there.

During an interview, Fulger told Muncy Police he intended to return for the motorcycle at a later time, according to Patrolman Ernest Delp. Fulger reportedly noticed the motorcycle on the victim’s property a month ago and had been eyeing it up. He told police that he “came up with the idea” and VanNess agreed to go with him to steal the motorcycle.

A week later, a Muncy borough employee found the motorcycle in the woods. A juvenile came forward and told police that Fulger and VanNess had stolen the motorcycle. Fulger reportedly told her he stole and it and showed her a picture of the motorcycle’s key on his cell phone, Delp said in the affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant and went to Fulger’s residence in an attempt to recover the motorcycle key. Fulger’s family told them they had cleaned out Fulger’s room and had items in garbage bags, with some being in a dumpster out back. Police recovered the key from a garbage bag in the dumpster, Delp said.

Fulger and VanNess were charged with felony theft, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and criminal trespass. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $75,000 for both men.

*Correction: The headline in this story was corrected to more clearly reflect the age of the suspect

