Muncy, Pa. – A burglar was busted early Sunday morning when he allegedly got into bed with a young girl at a Muncy Creek Township residence.

The girl woke up shortly before 4 a.m. to find that someone was in her bed at the residence on Angletown Road, according to court documents.

The suspect, who later was identified as Benjamin L. Fulger, 18, of Muncy, told the girl he was her sister and proceeded to rub her head and feet. The girl realized the suspect was a man when Fulger left the room and used his cell phone as a light, according to Trooper Jameson Keeler of PSP Montoursville.

The girl woke up her mother, who ran out of her room and found Fulger standing in her residence. Police said he then fled the residence on foot.

Security camera footage at the residence showed a man looking through shoes on the porch and taking a pair of Nike Air Jordan Pro-Strong sneakers worth $200.

Fulger had entered the residence wearing a hoodie, jeans with a pattern, a belt, work gloves, and white Nike Air Force sneakers. Fulger was carrying a drawstring bag and had bandanna over his face. The homeowner told police she knew Fulger and suspected it was him who broke into the residence, Keeler said.

Later that day, the homeowner found a cell phone on the floor in the residence with Fulger’s image as the background. Police contacted Fulger, who told them he owned the phone but it had been stolen three weeks earlier.

Fulger and his family consented to a search of his home, in which police found the articles of clothing Fulger wore at the time, as well as the missing black Nike Air Jordan sneakers, according to the police affidavit.

Fulger admitted to police he heard that the Nike shoes were on the porch of the Angletown Road residence and stole them so he could sell them for money, Keeler said. Fulger told police he used a chair to enter the residence via an unlocked window. Fulger found a broken iPhone, and told police that was all he stole from inside the residence. He denied touching the girl, according to police.

Fulger was charged with felonies of burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanors of unlawful contact with a minor, theft, and loitering and prowling at night. District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set bail at $50,000 monetary.

