Pennsdale, Pa. – Two men recently got into a confrontation because one was not wearing mask, according to state police at Montoursville.

Police were dispatched to Halls Sub Shop, 273 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, on Thursday evening for the report of a disturbance.

Richard King, 42, of Muncy, confronted the victim, a 72-year-old man, for not wearing a mask, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

According to state police, King told the victim to back away from him because he did not have a mask on.

The victim is hard of hearing and stepped forward so he could hear what King was saying, police said.

King then shoved the victim to the ground and quickly exited the restaurant, according to state police.

Under the governor's mask order, individuals do not need to wear a mask if they are communicating with someone with hearing loss or another disability where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

A summary charge of harassment/physical contact was filed against King at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

